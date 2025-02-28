Miller (illness) is expected to play in Friday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Miller was considered a game-time call after missing practice Thursday, but he participated in Friday's morning skate. He should occupy a top-six role and is expected to center a line with Will Cuylle and Mika Zibanejad since Chris Kreider (upper body) is out of the lineup for a third straight game. Miller has earned nine points over eight games since the Rangers traded for him in a deal with the Canucks.