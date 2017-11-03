Rangers' J.T. Miller: Snaps six-game goal drought

Miller scored the game-winning goal in overtime during Thursday's 2-1 win against Tampa Bay.

While the goals haven't been piling up, Miller has been padding the point column regularly. He's up to 11 points -- three tallies -- through 14 games and continues to slot into an offensive role. The 24-year-old winger is a reliable secondary contributor in most fantasy settings, and for what it's worth, he's currently on pace to top last season's 56-point showing.