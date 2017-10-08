Rangers' J.T. Miller: Sprinkles box score in loss
Miller generated a goal, an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 8-5 road loss to the Maple Leafs.
A well-rounded forward who's coming off a career-high 56 points (22 goals, 34 assists) over a full season, Miller has shown steady improvement on both ends of the ice since entering the league in 2012-13. He shouldn't be a forgotten man in daily contests, as fantasy owners in general seem to be more zoned in on the likes of rookie Filip Chytil, and naturally, the team's top-line cast of Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad and Pavel Buchnevich.
