Miller scored a power-play goal on two shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Miller put the Rangers ahead 2-0 early in the second period. He snapped a six-game goal drought with the tally, which was his second of the campaign. The 33-year-old center has added five assists, 14 shots on net, 16 hits, 11 PIM, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 11 contests while filling a top-six role. With the Rangers showing better than expected on offense, Miller is in a good position to be an all-around contributor in fantasy.