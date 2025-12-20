Miller sustained an upper-body injury in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over Philadelphia, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Miller left the game in the third period after being hit by Philadelphia defender Nick Seeler. The 32-year-old Miller appeared to hurt his right arm or shoulder on the play. He still needs to be evaluated, making it unclear if he will play in Sunday's matchup against Nashville. If Miller is unavailable versus the Predators, Taylor Raddysh or Jonny Brodzinski could enter the lineup.