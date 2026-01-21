Miller scored two goals on seven shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Kings.

This was a fourth straight multi-point effort for the 32-year-old center. He has two goals and six assists in that span, but his pair of tallies Tuesday left the Rangers a goal short of a comeback. He's up to 13 goals, 32 points, 97 shots, 87 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-17 rating across 42 appearances this season, offering enough all-around production to remain useful in fantasy.