Miller notched three assists in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Helpers on tallies by Mika Zibanejad and Vladislav Gavrikov in the first period put the Rangers in the lead for good, and Miller capped off his big night by feeding Artemi Panarin for an empty-netter. It's Miller's first multi-performance in five games since returning from a brief absence due to an upper-body injury, and after a sluggish start to the season, the 32-year-old has three goals and eight points in his last seven contests.