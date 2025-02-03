Miller provided two assists, had five hits and took two shots on net in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Both of Miller's assists were in the third period where he helped linemates Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin tally goals. The Rangers' new center has multi-point performances in both appearances since his return to the franchise. The 31-year-old has 11 goals, 28 assists, 90 shots on net and 100 hits in 42 appearances this season. Miller has exhibited early signs of chemistry with the rest of New York's top line as all three forwards have four points in the last two games. His situation has improved with the trade away from Vancouver as the Rangers make a push towards a playoff push. Miller is in a strong spot to produce at the elite-level pace we saw from his career-best 103-point season a year ago.