Miller picked up two assists while adding four shots on net, two blocked shots, two PIM, one hit and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

The veteran center had a hand in tallies by Adam Fox early in the second period, as well as Eeli Tolvanen's empty-netter later in the third. Miller has gotten onto the scoresheet in nine of the last 13 games, collecting four goals and 12 points over that stretch as he looks to bounce back from last season's disappointing 53 points (17 goals, 36 assists) over 68 regular-season contests.