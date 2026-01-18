Miller notched two assists, two shots on goal, three hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.

This was Miller's second two-assist effort in a row. He has a goal and five helpers over five games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 32-year-old forward is now at 28 points (11 goals, 17 helpers), 88 shots on net, 84 hits and a minus-16 rating over 40 appearances in a top-six role this season.