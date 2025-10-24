Miller picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to San Jose.

After helping to set up Mika Zibanejad for a tally early in the second period, Miller fed Taylor Raddysh for his third goal of the night midway through the third to tie things up at 5-5. Miller, along with the rest of the Rangers, has had a bumpy start to the season, but the veteran center still has two goals and six points in nine games.