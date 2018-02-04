Play

Rangers' J.T. Miller: Two-point night Saturday

Miller scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Predators.

He's got two multi-point efforts in the last three games, although Miller was held off the scoresheet entirely in the game in between -- as well as the three games before that. The 24-year-old is on pace to fall just short of his third straight 20-goal campaign, and he might need the rest of the Rangers' roster to snap out of their doldrums if he's going to add more consistent production down the stretch.

