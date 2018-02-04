Rangers' J.T. Miller: Two-point night Saturday
Miller scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Predators.
He's got two multi-point efforts in the last three games, although Miller was held off the scoresheet entirely in the game in between -- as well as the three games before that. The 24-year-old is on pace to fall just short of his third straight 20-goal campaign, and he might need the rest of the Rangers' roster to snap out of their doldrums if he's going to add more consistent production down the stretch.
More News
-
Rangers' J.T. Miller: Contributes three points•
-
Rangers' J.T. Miller: Seals Winter Classic with overtime goal•
-
Rangers' J.T. Miller: Pots empty-netter•
-
Rangers' J.T. Miller: Four points in last five games•
-
Rangers' J.T. Miller: Pumping brakes in attacking zone•
-
Rangers' J.T. Miller: Sizzling in last four games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...