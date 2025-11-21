Miller scored two power-play goals on three shots, added two hits and went minus-4 in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Miller has three goals and an assist over his last five games. These goals were his first power-play points since a helper Oct. 23 versus the Sharks. The 32-year-old forward is up to six goals, 12 points (four on the power play), 51 shots on net, 54 hits, six PIM and a minus-7 rating through 22 contests. He's on pace for his worst full-length season since 2018-19 with the Lightning, but Miller has the talent and the ice time (20:41 per game) to find another gear on offense.