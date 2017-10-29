Rangers' J.T. Miller: Unselfish play continues

Miller was credited with two assists -- including a helper with the man advantage -- in Saturday's 5-4 road loss to the Canadiens.

The versatile, top-six winger tends to produce in bunches, and now he's up to two goals with eight apples through 12 games. Unfortunately for his shareholders, Miller's only shot the puck 13 times, so he's going to need to be incredibly efficient the rest of the way to have any shot at eclipsing 15 scores by season's end.