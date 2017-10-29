Rangers' J.T. Miller: Unselfish play continues
Miller was credited with two assists -- including a helper with the man advantage -- in Saturday's 5-4 road loss to the Canadiens.
The versatile, top-six winger tends to produce in bunches, and now he's up to two goals with eight apples through 12 games. Unfortunately for his shareholders, Miller's only shot the puck 13 times, so he's going to need to be incredibly efficient the rest of the way to have any shot at eclipsing 15 scores by season's end.
More News
-
Rangers' J.T. Miller: Marks scoresheet three times in loss•
-
Rangers' J.T. Miller: Sprinkles box score in loss•
-
Rangers' J.T. Miller: Opening training camp at center•
-
Rangers' J.T. Miller: Enjoys breakout year in 2016-17•
-
Rangers' J.T. Miller: Picks up helper in Game 4 victory•
-
Rangers' J.T. Miller: Chips in two assists in losing cause•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...