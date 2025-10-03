Miller (lower body) was practicing in a non-contact jersey Friday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports.

Considering Miller still hasn't been cleared for full contact, fantasy players probably shouldn't be expecting him to suit up in the preseason finale versus Boston on Saturday. Instead, the Rangers' captain will be hoping to be cleared in time for Opening Night against the Penguins on Tuesday. Once given the all-clear, Miller figures to retake his first-line role in addition to linking up with the No. 1 power-play unit.