Johnson (groin) won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Boston, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Johnson has yet to make the lineup since Jan. 26 and he is still without a timetable for a return. With the 34-year-old sidelined, Libor Hajek will continue to draw into the lineup on the team's third defensive pair. Johnson's next chance to suit up is in Friday's game against these same Bruins.