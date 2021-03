Johnson has been placed on waivers, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet.ca reports.

If nobody claims Johnson, he will likely report to the Rangers' taxi squad and continue to serve as insurance in case of injuries on the team's blue line. The 34-year-old defenseman's fate should be of little interest to fantasy managers, as he has just one point in 13 appearances this season and hasn't scored more than 13 points since the 2016-17 campaign.