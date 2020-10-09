Johnson signed a one-year, $1.15 million contract with the Rangers on Friday, per Larry Brooks of the New York Post.

Another in a line of recently bought out players to sign new deals Friday, Johnson will head north from Pittsburgh to New York, where he'll suit up with his fourth different NHL franchise. The 33-year-old was the third-overall pick way back in 2005, and it's no secret that he never really came close to the expectations that come with such lofty draft stock. That's been doubly true in recent years, as Johnson has managed just 35 points in his last three seasons (226 games). He'll likely be a regular on the Blueshirts' bottom D pairing next year.