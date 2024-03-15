Roslovic scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday.

The points were Roslovic's first as a member of the Rangers (four games). The goal was sweet. He took a cross-ice feed and one-timed a wicked shot past Andrej Vasilevskiy from the bottom of the left circle. Roslovic is skating on the top line alongside Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad, and his pesky, on-all-the-time approach has been a good fit there. He could be a valuable waiver pickup in this situation.