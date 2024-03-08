Roslovic was traded from Columbus to the Rangers in exchange for a conditional 2026 fourth-round pick Friday, per Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch.

Roslovic has been battling injuries this year and has only played 40 games for the Blue Jackets. In his last five games he's recorded two goals and four assists. On the year the 24-year-old has six goals and 17 assists. He could slide into a middle-six role for the Rangers upon his arrival in New York.