Dorrington was traded to the Rangers from the Canucks, along with J.T. Miller and Erik Brannstrom on Friday, in exchange for Filip Chytil, Victor Mancini and a protected first-round draft pick, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Dorrington was selected 176th overall by the Canucks in 2022. The left-shot defenseman is in his junior year with Northeastern University, and he has collected 10 points over 23 outings. Given his draft position and his production at the NCAA level, Dorrington's NHL prospects are poor, but his high hockey IQ could help him carve out a role as a bottom-four shutdown defenseman at some point.