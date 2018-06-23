Rangers' Jacob Ragnarsson: Responsible defender joins Rangers in Round 3
Ragnarsson was drafted 70th overall by the Rangers at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Born in California when his father Marcus was playing for the Sharks, Ragnarsson has spent his entire professional career playing in the Almtuna program in Sweden. The younger Ragnarsson projects as a steady, two-way defender with an average amount of offensive ability. The Rangers are clearly committed to adding responsible defensemen to their prospect pool and Ragnarsson provides that in spades.
