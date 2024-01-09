Trouba was not in attendance for Tuesday's practice session due to personal reasons, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Trouba's absence shouldn't be an immediate red flag for fantasy players, as the Rangers won't return to action until Thursday's matchup with St. Louis. Still, the Michigan native appears to have rediscovered his offensive game of late, notching a goal and two assists in his last five contests. If Trouba were to miss any time, Zac Jones would likely find himself back in the lineup.