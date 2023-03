Trouba logged a pair of assists in Sunday's 7-0 win over the Predators.

Trouba set up Tyler Motte in the first period before adding a second assist on Chris Kreider's tally in the second. It's Trouba's second consecutive two-point game, as he's up to eight goals and 20 assists through 70 games this season. The 29-year-old defenseman has also added 191 hits and 176 blocked shots.