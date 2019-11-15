Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Avoids serious injury

Coach Dan Quinn said Thursday that Trouba (upper body) is hopeful to play in Saturday's game against Florida, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Trouba exited Thursday's contest after the second period, and as evidenced by this news, looked to avoid a serious setback. Trouba was reportedly seen walking around the locker room without laboring and showing signs of injury. Look for another report on Trouba's healthy leading up to the game, but for now, consider the blueliner to be day-to-day.