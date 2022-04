Trouba (rest) will play in Friday's season finale against the Capitals, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today Sports reports.

Trouba sat out Wednesday's game against Montreal but will get back in there against Washington to stay sharp heading into the playoffs. The 28-year-old blueliner needs one more point to reach 40 for the second time in his career, having racked up 11 goals and 28 assists to date.