Trouba recorded two assists, three hits and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Trouba has been locked in coming out of the All-Star break, as this effort comes on the heels of a dominant physical performance against the Flames on Monday, when Trouba fought twice after delivering a pair of massive clean hits. The Rangers' versatile captain showed some skill along with his physicality in this one, snapping a nine-game point drought to raise his point total to 16 through 51 games. With the offensive emergence of defense partner K'Andre Miller -- who had three assists in this one -- Trouba has settled into more of a stay-at-home role for the Rangers.