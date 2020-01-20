Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Contributes helper Sunday
Trouba provided an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Trouba set up Brady Skjei for the first-period tally. He's been a bit cold on offense lately, with just four points in his last 10 outings. Trouba has added 28 hits and 23 blocks in that span. For the season, the Michigan native has 23 points, 118 shots on goal, 119 hits and 89 blocks through 47 appearances.
