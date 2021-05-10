Trouba (upper body) likely would have been an option during the playoffs if the Rangers had qualified. The defenseman told reporters "I think I'm pretty much back to normal. My head is fine. There's another little injury that's lurking a little bit, but it should be fine in a week or two," Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Trouba missed the last 10 games of the season due to his upper-body issue but will be ready to go for the upcoming campaign. Prior to getting hurt, the 26-year-old Michigan native recorded two goals on 70 shots and 10 assists in 38 contests but should be capable of getting back over the 20-point threshold next year.