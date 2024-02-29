Trouba had an assist, three shots, two blocked shots, one hit and a plus-1 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Trouba showed off his two-way ability Wednesday, even though the physical blueliner's hit total was lighter than usual. His helper came on the second of New York's empty-netters, as Trouba moved the puck to Artemi Panarin, who lifted the puck into the vacated net from the Rangers' blue line to round out the scoring. Asked to play more of a stay-at-home role in New York, Trouba has come nowhere near his 2018-19 career high of 50 points with the Jets since joining the Rangers, and he's at 21 points through 58 games in 2023-24.