Trouba (thumb) notched an assist and played 21:32 in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Penguins.

Trouba immediately resumed top-four usage in his return from a broken thumb. The 27-year-old blueliner missed eight games with the injury. He had struggled before he got hurt, picking up just three assists in 14 games, so fantasy managers will hope he's able to generate more offense now that he's healthy. The Michigan native has added 49 hits, 33 blocked shots, 28 shots on net and 14 PIM in 15 appearances.