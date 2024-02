Trouba has served his two-game suspension and will be available against Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

Trouba returns to action mired in an 11-game goal drought dating back to Jan. 4 versus the Blackhawks. During that stretch, the 29-year-old blueliner managed 27 shots, 25 hits and 24 blocks while averaging 21:19 of ice time. Zac Jones figures to be dropped from the lineup with Trouba back in action.