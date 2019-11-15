Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Exits game Thursday

Trouba (upper body) won't return to Thursday's game against Tampa Bay.

It's unclear how Trouba picked up the injury, but he won't continue heading into the third period. The Rangers take a whopping 8-1 deficit into the third, so it's unclear if this is more of precaution or something serious. In any event, the team will roll with five defenseman, and expect an update on Trouba's status prior to Saturday's game against Florida.