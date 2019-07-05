Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Files for salary arbitration

Trouba has filed for salary arbitration, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Trouba had his best campaign yet as a pro in 2018-19, setting career highs in points (50) and shots on goal (162) while averaging nearly 23 minutes of ice time per contest in 82 appearances. The former Jet is definitely due for a raise on the $5.5 million he made last season, but it remains to be seen if he'll be able to procure one through negotiations with the Rangers or if it will require the assistance of a neutral arbitrator.