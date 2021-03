Trouba collected a goal and an assist with two shots and two blocks in Wednesday's 9-0 win over the Flyers. He also posted a plus-4 rating.

Trouba's one-timer from the slot 7:30 into the second period gave the Rangers a 5-0 lead and chased Philadelphia starter Brian Elliott from the game. It was the first goal in 20 games this season for the veteran defenseman, who scored seven times in 70 contests a year ago.