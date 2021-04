Trouba dished out a pair of assists -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Penguins.

Trouba was one of nine Rangers to produce multiple points in the high-scoring win. He's a fixture on New York's little-used and largely ineffective second power-play unit, but the assist on Kaapo Kakko's third-period power-play goal was Trouba's first point with the extra man this season. Trouba has 10 points in 30 games.