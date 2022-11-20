Trouba logged an assist, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and four hits in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.

Trouba's offense remains spotty -- he had a five-game point drought entering Saturday, which ended when he set up Julien Gauthier's third-period marker. The assist was Trouba's fifth of the season, and he's yet to score a goal 19 games into the season. The Rangers' captain has added 57 shots on net, 63 hits, 51 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-5 rating. Fantasy managers can appreciate his non-scoring numbers, but a bit more offense would be nice since he posted 39 points in 81 outings last season.