Trouba scored a goal during a 7-1 victory over the host Blackhawks on Sunday.

Goalless during his opening 31 outings this season, Trouba has converted in consecutive contests. The 28-year-old defenseman gave the Rangers a 4-1 advantage at 10:28 of the second period, scoring off a slap shot from the right face-off circle. Trouba, who notched a career-high 11 tallies last season, added three shots, two hits and a team-best three blocks against the Blackhawks.