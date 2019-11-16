Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Gearing up Saturday

Trouba (upper body) will play in Saturday's road game against the Panthers, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Trouba took the ice for Saturday's morning skate, and coach David Quinn confirmed he's good to go. The 25-year-old is off to a slow start offensively this year with seven points through 17 games, but that can be partially accredited to starting just 39.2 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone -- he posted a 51.2-percent mark in the category en route to 50 points last year.