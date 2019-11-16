Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Gearing up Saturday
Trouba (upper body) will play in Saturday's road game against the Panthers, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Trouba took the ice for Saturday's morning skate, and coach David Quinn confirmed he's good to go. The 25-year-old is off to a slow start offensively this year with seven points through 17 games, but that can be partially accredited to starting just 39.2 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone -- he posted a 51.2-percent mark in the category en route to 50 points last year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.