Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Gets first goal since season opener
Trouba scored a goal on six shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to Ottawa. He also had five hits and two PIM.
Trouba had not lit the lamp since his Rangers debut in the season opener, a span of 18 games between goals. He was certainly acquired with the expectation of being able to provide offense after his career-best 50 points in 2018-19. However, it's also important to remember that his previous career high had been 33 points. Trouba should eventually settle in and at least contribute 25-30 points, in the range of what he typically produced in his six years with the Jets.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.