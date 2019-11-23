Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Gets first goal since season opener

Trouba scored a goal on six shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to Ottawa. He also had five hits and two PIM.

Trouba had not lit the lamp since his Rangers debut in the season opener, a span of 18 games between goals. He was certainly acquired with the expectation of being able to provide offense after his career-best 50 points in 2018-19. However, it's also important to remember that his previous career high had been 33 points. Trouba should eventually settle in and at least contribute 25-30 points, in the range of what he typically produced in his six years with the Jets.