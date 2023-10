Trouba had an assist in Monday's 3-2 overtime win against the Jets.

The veteran rearguard appeared to be excited to play in his old stomping grounds, as he played his first six NHL seasons in Winnipeg from 2013-19. Trouba ended up with a plus-1 rating with four blocked shots and a hit in his 23:54 of ice time. He and the Rangers are back at it Thursday against the Hurricanes.