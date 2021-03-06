Head coach David Quinn said Saturday that he'd be "stunned" if Trouba (thumb) doesn't play on the team's four-game road trip to Pittsburgh and Boston, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

With that being said, Trouba could play Sunday against the Penguins, but it seems unlikely at this point. However, the 27-year-old should be back in action at some point this week, and he'll draw into one of the top two pairings once he's ready. Prior to this injury, Trouba averaged 21:40 of ice time per contest, dishing out three assists and 48 hits over 14 games.