Trouba (upper body) is set to return for Friday's contest against Florida, according to Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network.

Trouba has two goals, 13 points, 33 PIM, 74 hits and 103 blocks in 33 appearances this season. He exited Thursday's 5-1 win over Washington after absorbing a hit from Tom Wilson, but it seems the 29-year-old defenseman won't miss a full game due to the injury.