Trouba received a two-game suspension for elbowing Vegas' Pavel Dorofeyev during Friday's game.

The incident occurred late in the second period and resulted in Dorofeyev exiting the contest with an injury. Trouba will be eligible to return Feb. 7 against Tampa Bay. He has three goals, 19 points, 39 PIM, 112 hits and 142 blocks in 48 outings in 2023-24. With Trouba unavailable, Connor Mackey, who was recalled from AHL Hartford on Saturday, might draw into the lineup Saturday.