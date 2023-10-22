Trouba logged an assist, two PIM, three hits and four blocked shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Trouba took a hard shot that leaked through Philipp Grubauer, allowing Kaapo Kakko a tap-in at the goal line in the second period. This was Trouba's first point since Opening Night. The 29-year-old blueliner has a goal, an assist, 10 shots on net, 16 PIM, nine hits and 21 blocked shots through five appearances. He's a lock to stay in the Rangers' top four as one of the elite physical players in the NHL.