Trouba notched an assist, four shots on goal, five hits, three blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Trouba has an assist in each of the last two games, marking the first time all season he's gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive outings. The defenseman added plenty of other production off the puck, though his inconsistent offense so far has diminished his fantasy value compared to last year. The 28-year-old has eight assists, 95 hits, 67 blocked shots, 84 shotso n net, 35 PIM and a minus-5 rating in 28 contests.