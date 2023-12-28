Trouba (upper body) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Capitals.
Trouba was injured on a hit from Tom Wilson early in the second period. The 29-year-old Trouba has four points over 12 contests in December, though his defensive play is vital to the Rangers' system. An update on his status should be available prior to Friday's game versus the Panthers.
