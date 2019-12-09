Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Keeps delivering offensively

Trouba scored a power-play goal and picked up an assist in Sunday's 5-0 win over Vegas. He also contributed three blocks and three hits.

Trouba netted his fifth goal of the season in the second period, then added an assist just over three minutes later. He's now produced seven points (two goals, five assists) over his last six games. After a bit of a slow start to the season, Trouba is now sitting on 17 points through 29 games.