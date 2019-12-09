Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Keeps delivering offensively
Trouba scored a power-play goal and picked up an assist in Sunday's 5-0 win over Vegas. He also contributed three blocks and three hits.
Trouba netted his fifth goal of the season in the second period, then added an assist just over three minutes later. He's now produced seven points (two goals, five assists) over his last six games. After a bit of a slow start to the season, Trouba is now sitting on 17 points through 29 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.