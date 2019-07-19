Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Lands huge deal
Trouba agreed to terms on a seven-year, $56 million contract with the Rangers on Friday.
Trouba was acquired by New York from Winnipeg in June and has now tied himself to the club for the next seven years. With this deal, the 25-year-old becomes the highest paid blueliner on the Rangers and trails only Henrik Lundqvist ($8.5 million) and Artemi Panarin ($11.6 million) in terms of annual cap hit. Clearly, team brass believe the Michigan native can repeat his 2018-19 campaign, in which he set career highs in assists (42), points (50) and shots (162).
