Trouba notched an assist, six shots on goal, three hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Lightning.

Trouba missed some time late in the preseason with an upper-body injury, but it hasn't carried over into the regular season. The 28-year-old was named the Rangers' captain in August. It's likely for his all-out playing style -- in addition to a career-high 39 points last season, he added 207 hits and 177 blocked shots. He'll carry more fantasy value in formats that reward his willingness to use his body.